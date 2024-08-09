Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Purchases 1,062 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £169.92 ($217.15).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 4th, Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £171.92 ($219.71).
- On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller purchased 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £170.38 ($217.74).
Capita Price Performance
Capita stock opened at GBX 17.82 ($0.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £301.16 million, a PE ratio of -178.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. Capita plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.20 ($0.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Read More
