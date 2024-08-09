Cantor Fitzgerald Raises AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Price Target to $13.00

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price target on AvePoint from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AvePoint

AvePoint Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 529,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,658. AvePoint has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 0.89.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvePoint will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James Caci sold 40,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,476.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,297,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,758.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $965,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AvePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 44.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvePoint

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.