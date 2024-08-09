Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Gap Down to $19.95

Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $19.00. Cannae shares last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 26,263 shares trading hands.

Cannae Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.82%.

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1,616.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 48.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

