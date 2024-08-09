Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 41.4% in the second quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.42.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 2,610,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.454 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,343,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.