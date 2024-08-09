Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 266 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total transaction of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,333,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,279 shares of company stock worth $68,090,365. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock traded down $20.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $823.00. 440,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,252. The company has a 50-day moving average of $813.53 and a 200-day moving average of $732.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

