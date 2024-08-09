Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 221 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.68. The stock had a trading volume of 549,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.
NXP Semiconductors Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.