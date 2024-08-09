Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.59. 824,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,864. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

