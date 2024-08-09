Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 1,032 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3,665.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Clorox by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

CLX traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. 680,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $164.24.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.