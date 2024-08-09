Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $337,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $1,240,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 37.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 175.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,988,745. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 197.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,995 shares of company stock worth $12,999,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

