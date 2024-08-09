Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Altria Group by 49.1% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. 5,396,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,685,417. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

