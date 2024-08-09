Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 77,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 33,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,756 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278,514. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $591.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

