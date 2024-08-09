Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4,040.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 406,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 396,252 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.53. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,181. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

