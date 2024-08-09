Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 20,002 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

