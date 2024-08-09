Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 14,571 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,424,000 after purchasing an additional 188,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after buying an additional 628,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after buying an additional 95,551 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 191,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,110. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.