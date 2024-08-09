Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 14,571 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,347,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,424,000 after purchasing an additional 188,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,693,000 after buying an additional 628,997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,217,000 after buying an additional 45,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 517,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after buying an additional 95,551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 191,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,110. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.