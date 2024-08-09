Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 145 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

EL stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.34. 2,104,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $129.22. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $175.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

