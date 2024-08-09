Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC cut Canadian Western Bank from a neutral rating to a tender rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$55.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$46.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.66 and a 1-year high of C$48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.69.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$285.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$290.33 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5933775 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson acquired 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, with a total value of C$178,680.66. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Jenny Siman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.05, for a total transaction of C$46,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Trent Albert Erickson purchased 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$178,680.66. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

