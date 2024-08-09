Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Raised to C$158.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.11.

TSE:CTC.A traded up C$0.12 on Friday, hitting C$148.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,364. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$126.25 and a one year high of C$169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

