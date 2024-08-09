Canadian Tire Co., Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 6.6 %

CTC stock traded down C$14.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$202.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 370. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$218.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$238.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$202.00 and a 1-year high of C$297.89.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.51 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire will post 11.9521912 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.