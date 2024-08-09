Canadian National Railway to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$179.29.

CNR stock opened at C$152.79 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$163.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$170.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

