Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Netcall (LON:NET)

Netcall (LON:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s current price.
Netcall Stock Performance
LON NET opened at GBX 93 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.74. The company has a market cap of £153.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
About Netcall
