Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CWH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camping World from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $19.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -492.25 and a beta of 2.54. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

