CACI International Inc to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $5.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.93 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.55.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $460.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.17. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $467.88.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS.

In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CACI International news, CFO Jeffrey D. Maclauchlan sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.50, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $1,755,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 68,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 418.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

