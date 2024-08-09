C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 3.1%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.77 and last traded at $24.65. Approximately 566,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,122,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.05.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 2,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 862,811 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after buying an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,879,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in C3.ai by 541.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

