Burford Capital Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

Burford Capital has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Burford Capital to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Burford Capital stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 122,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,245. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BUR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

