BTIG Research Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $115.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Northcoast Research restated a sell rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $97.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.46%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,557,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

