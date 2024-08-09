Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE HOM.U traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.75. 12,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.46. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$424.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.71%.

Insider Transactions at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Graham David Senst purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,240.00. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

