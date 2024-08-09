Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.40.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 598,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.06. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

