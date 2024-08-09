Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Stake Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,842,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,522 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,181,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,853 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,495,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 676,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 595,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,905,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,489,000 after acquiring an additional 415,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 431,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,483. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.54.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.41). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.70%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

