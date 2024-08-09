Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE BN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.03. 59,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.51. Brookfield has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$30.88 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.4293133 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

