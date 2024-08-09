Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

TSE BAM traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$54.45. 72,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$39.38 and a 12 month high of C$61.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.72. The stock has a market cap of C$21.27 billion and a PE ratio of 37.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.46. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.1064726 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 43,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.98, for a total value of C$1,668,727.26. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

