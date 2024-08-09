Brokers Set Expectations for Fidus Investment Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Fidus Investment Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $601.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 725,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidus Investment by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 58,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Fidus Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 178,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

