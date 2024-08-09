Brokers Set Expectations for DraftKings Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for DraftKings in a report released on Monday, August 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for DraftKings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKNG. UBS Group lifted their price target on DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

DraftKings Stock Up 1.3 %

DraftKings stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DraftKings by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in DraftKings by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DraftKings by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 162,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $7,975,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,183,546 shares of company stock valued at $46,745,617 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

