Brokers Set Expectations for Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Core Scientific Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CORZ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $4,047,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.