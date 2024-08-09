Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $313.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,600.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

