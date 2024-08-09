Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDEX Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $194.86 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.90. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in IDEX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

