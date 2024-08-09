Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDEX Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.33.

View Our Latest Report on IDEX

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $194.86 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $246.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.90. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in IDEX by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.