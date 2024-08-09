Brokerages Set Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) PT at C$22.71

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIS shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Savaria Stock Performance

TSE:SIS opened at C$19.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

