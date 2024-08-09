Brokerages Set Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Target Price at $94.60

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

ALTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Altair Engineering Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 991.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.15. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.26%. Altair Engineering’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $69,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $69,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Marraccini sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $1,028,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,146.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,248 shares of company stock valued at $37,074,116. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5,564.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,043 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth $6,376,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 960.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

