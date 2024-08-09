Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.35-$8.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.45. Broadridge Financial Solutions also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.350-8.660 EPS.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $215.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $213.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

