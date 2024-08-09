Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $147.77 and last traded at $146.23. 4,111,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 32,022,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.