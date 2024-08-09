Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.47 and last traded at $47.49. Approximately 3,361,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,897,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,524,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $392,608,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,293,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,547,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

