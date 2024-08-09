Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Brink’s updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-$8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS.
Brink’s Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.74. 426,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,540. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08.
Brink’s Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
