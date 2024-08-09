Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Up to $47.73

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.73, but opened at $50.22. Bread Financial shares last traded at $51.53, with a volume of 52,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Bread Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. Bread Financial’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,221 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 224,545 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile



Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

