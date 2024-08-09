Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.37. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 81,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

