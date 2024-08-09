Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$268.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$290.00 to C$268.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$305.00 to C$295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$308.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$286.85.

Boyd Group Services stock traded down C$4.25 on Friday, hitting C$221.76. 57,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,023. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$247.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$270.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$211.22 and a 1 year high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,420. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

