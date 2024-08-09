Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$296.00 to C$312.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bankshares raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$310.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$296.54.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$226.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$211.22 and a twelve month high of C$324.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$247.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$270.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

