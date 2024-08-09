Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Shares Down 7.1%

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.53 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 5,545 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

