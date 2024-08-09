Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $10.54

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $12.10. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 1,404,394 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BE. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,528,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 307,627 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,796,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $82,678,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 762.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 446,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 99,266.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 145,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

