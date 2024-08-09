BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.39

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 206039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 536,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,773,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 231,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 114,323 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the period. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $471,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

