BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.39

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 206039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
