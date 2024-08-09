BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Cut to $45.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair upgraded BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BL

BlackLine Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 205,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,360. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BlackLine by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.