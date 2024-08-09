BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.080-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $647.0 million-$651.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.1 million. BlackLine also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.08 to $2.21 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 1,325,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.52, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.78.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Stories

